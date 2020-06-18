TIR trucks line up for miles to transit though Giurgiu-Ruse border point

TIR trucks line up for miles to transit though Giurgiu-Ruse border point. On Thursday, road trains transiting through the Giurgiu-Ruse border crossing point (ITPF) both in and out of Romania had to wait in a queue that was stretching over several kilometres, with the waiting time being up to one hundred minutes, according to a press statement released by ITPF Giurgiu. "On the Bulgarian side, at the toll collection point, a convoy of approximately seven kilometres got formed, with the checking procedures carried out on six lanes intended for goods vehicles, by seven border guards, but in the last 24 hours, many trucks carrying goods piled up at the entrance to Romania because works are being carried out on the Bulgarian side on several sections of roads, and traffic for this type of transport mode is channeled mainly to PTF Giurgiu," the statement points out. Bulgarian authorities stop trucks on Bulgaria's soil and allow them to continue their travel in groups to the border point, and in the last 24 hours, at the entrance to Bulgaria via PTF Giurgiu, 1,500 trucks showed up. According to the Romanian Border Police website, TIR trucks entering Romania have to wait for 50 minutes, and those leaving Romania have to wait one hundred minutes for the border checks to be performed. For personal cars, the waiting time is about 30 minutes.