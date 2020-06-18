Parliament adopts budgetary rectification of state social insurance budget for 2020 as presented by Gov’t

Parliament on Thursday adopted the bill on the approval of the Government Emergency Ordinance No. 51/2020, in the form presented by the Government, on the budgetary rectification of the state social insurance budget for 2020. The bill was adopted with 342 votes "in favour", 28 "against," and two (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]