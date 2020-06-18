GCS: COVID-19 death toll in Romania reaches 1,473 persons, with another 22 death registered lately

GCS: COVID-19 death toll in Romania reaches 1,473 persons, with another 22 death registered lately. Another 22 deaths from the novel coronavirus have been recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the COVID-19 death toll to 1,473, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday. “From 17.06.2020 (10:00) to 18.06.2020 (10:00) there were 22 deaths (12 men and 10 women) of patients (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]