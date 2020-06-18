President Iohannis, Israeli counterpart Rivlin discuss excellent bilateral cooperation, combating COVID-19 pandemic in phone call

On Thursday, Romania's President Klaus Iohannis had a telephone conversation with his Israeli counterpart Reuven Rivlin. "The two heads of state exchanged views on the recent developments in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, welcoming the excellent co-operation between the officials of (...)