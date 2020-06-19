Austrian investor pulls out of major office deal in Bucharest amid COVID-19

Austrian investor pulls out of major office deal in Bucharest amid COVID-19. Austrian investor S Immo has reportedly pulled out of the negotiations with Swedish developer Skanska for acquiring two office buildings in western Bucharest (Politehnicii area), due to COVID-19, according to Profit.ro. S Immo also owns the Sun Plaza shopping mall in southern Bucharest. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]