Study: Online retail in Romania to rise from 9% to 14% of total retail in two years



The share of online sales in the total retail sales in Romania will increase from 9% last year to 12% this year and 14% in 2021, according to consultancy firm Horváth & Partners Romania. This year, the online retail sales will rise by 28% year-on-year to EUR 5.5 billion, after a 20% annual (...)