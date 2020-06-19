Romanian unicorn UiPath prepares financing round to put its value over USD 10 bln

Romanian unicorn UiPath prepares financing round to put its value over USD 10 bln. UiPath, the leading enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company, founded by Romanian entrepreneurs Daniel Dines and Marius Tirca, is preparing a new round of financing that would increase its market value to over USD 10 billion, Bloomberg announced citing people familiar with (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]