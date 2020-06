Romania’s GDP per capita rises to 65% of EU average in 2019

Romania's GDP per capita expressed in Purchasing Power Standards (PPS) increased to 69% of the EU average and 65% (3pp up from 2018) of the average in the euro area in 2019. Prime minister Ludovic Orban recently said he envisages a GDP per capita at par with EU's average by 2030.