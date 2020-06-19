Romania's central bank to “steer measures” towards sustainable decline in interest rates
Jun 19, 2020
Romania's central bank to “steer measures” towards sustainable decline in interest rates.
Romania’s National Bank (BNR), in a press statement on June 18, pledged to “steer measures towards providing the necessary liquidity, while safeguarding financial stability and maintaining a sustainable trend of gradual decline in interest rates.” The measures would be calibrated not to deter (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]