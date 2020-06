Romania’s public debt up EUR 6.5 bln in Jan-Apr

Romania’s public debt up EUR 6.5 bln in Jan-Apr. Romania's total public debt increased by RON 31.6 billion (EUR 6.5 bln) in the first four months of 2020 to RON 405.1 bln (EUR 83.5 bln), according to data published by the Finance Ministry. The debt-to-GDP ratio, calculated in line with ESA methodology based on the latest available quarterly (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]