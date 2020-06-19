Dozens of Romanians test positive for coronavirus in Berlin’s Neukolln district

Dozens of Romanians test positive for coronavirus in Berlin’s Neukolln district. A total of 57 Romanian citizens living in the Neukolln district in Berlin tested positive for coronavirus, and one of them is in critical condition, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) announced on Thursday, June 18, according to local Agerpres. Around 370 households are under (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]