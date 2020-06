GSP Offshore Turnover Grows 170% in 2019, to RON771M

GSP Offshore Turnover Grows 170% in 2019, to RON771M. GSP Offshore, the offshore drilling company of Constanta businessman Gabriel Comanescu, reported a turnover of RON771 million in 2019, up 170% compared with 2018, finance ministry data showed. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]