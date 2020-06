Nuclearelectrica Disconnects Cernavoda Unit 1 on June 20 for Planned Outage Program

Romanian nuclear power plant operator Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) will disconnect Unit 1 at the power plant in Cernavoda from the national grid starting June 20 for a planned outage program. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]