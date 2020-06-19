 
June 19, 2020

As many as 58 localities from 16 counties, affected by floods
A number of 58 localities from 16 counties were affected by floods due to heavy rainfall, with firefighters having been involved, in the last 24 hours, in evacuating water from 25 houses, 346 yards, 73 cellars / basements and 11 streets. According to a General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) release, in the context of the validity of the hydrological warnings of Code Red flood on the rivers within the Bega, Timis and Caras (all in western Romania) river basins, for optimizing the response missions in support of the local communities and authorities, in the counties of Timis, Caras-Severin and Hunedoara the crews were supplemented with firefighters on days off. At the same time, at the level of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, through IGSU, on Thursday it was ordered the supplementation of the personnel and of the intervention equipment in Caras-Severin and Timis counties. The 19 small and high capacity motor pumps (13 sent in support in Caras-Severin and 6 in Timis) were mobilized from Dolj, Mehedinti, Teleorman and Olt counties, where no serious emergencies were registered due to the unfavorable weather, states the IGSU. A special situation occurred in Fardea locality, Timis county, where 8 people were evacuated because of rapid increase in water level. Another similar case took place in Otelu Rosu, Caras-Severin County, where 20 people, including 12 children, isolated by floods in 2 homes, were evacuated from the danger zone by air. Also, at the level of Caras-Severin county, 50 people from 5 localities were evacuated or self-evacuated due to the floods. In order to prevent dangerous situations, in Caras-Severin County, in the localities of Obreja and Ciuta, due to the risk of breaking the protection dam on the river Bistra, measures were taken for the possible evacuation of approximately 500 people. Until now, the evolution of the situation has not required the evacuation measure. Specialized crews are consolidating and raising the dam that protects the localities, the quoted source informs.AGERPRES(RO - author: Georgiana Tanasescu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Maria Voican)

