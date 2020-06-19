Several board members ask national TV broadcaster president & director general Doina Gradea to step down

Several members of the Romanian Television Broadcasting Corporation's Board of Directors officially demanded at a June 18 meeting that the broadcaster's president and director general Doina Gradea step down, but she refused, having the backing of other board members, the Romanian Union of Journalists MediaSind informs. "Following the repeated abuses of the Gradea administration and of the faulty management, today, June 18, 2020, at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Romanian Television Broadcasting Corporation - SRTV, Doina Gradea was officially asked to step down as president and director general of the public media institution. The request was made by board member and employee representative Karen Sebesi and was supported by the representative of the Social Democratic Party Sorin Iliesiu, representative of the National Liberal Party Cristian Petcu, and representative of the Save Romania Union Dan Lazea. Employee representative Monica Ghiurco and representative of the Romanian Presidency on the Board of Directors, Christel Topescu proposed that an extraordinary meeting of the Board of Directors be called within the shortest time to look at the entire activity of the management," the release of the Romanian Union of Journalists MediaSind states. According to the cited source, the other members of the board, including the government's representative Catalin Blebea, and representative of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania Nagy - Debreczeni Hajnalka voiced their support for Gradea. Karen Sebesi said that she represents a part of the TVR employees and they no longer want Doina Gradea in the institution's top office. The National Executive Bureau of the Romanian Union of Journalists MediaSind announced that it will present on Friday an official position and the organization's arguments for the SRTV chief to be urgently dismissed. The Board of Directors of the Romanian Television Broadcasting Corporation has 13 members.