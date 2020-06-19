PM Orban: Gov’t to allocate unprecedented resources for infrastructure modernization
Jun 19, 2020
PM Orban: Gov’t to allocate unprecedented resources for infrastructure modernization.
Prime Minister Ludovic Orban assured Friday after a visit to the construction site of the Comarnic – Brasov motorway that the government will allocate impressive resources for the modernization of infrastructure, which is priority zero for connecting the historical provinces and increase (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]