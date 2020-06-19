President Iohannis reiterates Romania’s commitment to supporting the European prospects of the Eastern partners, in line with individual progress



On Thursday, President Klaus Iohannis participated in an Eastern Partnership summit, held by videoconference. According to a statement from the Presidential Administration, President Iohannis reiterated in his speech Romania’s commitment to supporting the European prospects of the most committed (...)