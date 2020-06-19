DefMin Ciuca: Setting up of HQ MND-SE will help strengthening defence on Eastern flank

DefMin Ciuca: Setting up of HQ MND-SE will help strengthening defence on Eastern flank. The Headquarters Multinational Division South-East (HQ MND-SE) will help strengthen the deterrence and defence position of NATO’s Eastern flank, Defence Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca said, according to a press release of the Ministry of National Defence. The clarifications were made after the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]