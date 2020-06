Wizz Air reopens bases in Sibiu, Timisoara and Craiova

Wizz Air reopens bases in Sibiu, Timisoara and Craiova. Low-cost carrier Wizz Air reopened its bases in Sibiu and Timisoara on June 18 and announced the reopening of the base in Craiova for June 19. Passengers can book flights on a total of 35 routes to countries such as Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. Flights to these countries have also been (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]