Romania sees slight decrease in cinema admissions in 2019

Romania sees slight decrease in cinema admissions in 2019. The number of cinema tickets sold last year in Romania decreased by 1.6% compared to 2018, according to a report by the International Union of Cinemas (UNIC), quoted by News.ro. The European gross box office increased by 6.3% year-on-year in 2019, to EUR 7.2 billion. This is the second-highest (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]