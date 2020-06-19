ASSMB says 303 COVID-19 patients admitted to "Victor Babes" Hospital; 150 beds available

ASSMB says 303 COVID-19 patients admitted to "Victor Babes" Hospital; 150 beds available. The "Victor Babes" Infectious and Tropical Disease Hospital has 303 COVID-19 positive patients admitted, of whom 7 are in ICU, and there are 150 beds are available, a release of the Administration of Hospitals and Medical Services Bucharest (ASSMB) informs. "As a result of some pieces of information surfacing in the past days in the public space, the management of the 'Victor Babes' Infectious and Tropical Disease Hospital believes that it is necessary to make the following clarifications: on Friday, 19.06.2020, a number of 303 patients infected with COVID-19 are admitted at the "Victor Babes" Infectious and Tropical Disease Hospital, most of them with mild symptoms. A number of seven patients are in ICU, of whom two are intubated," the quoted source mentions. According to the ASSMB, the hospital has 450 beds allocated to COVID-19 patients, and, currently, approximately 150 beds are available. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]