June 19, 2020

Traffic is resumed for cars through Nadlac II - Csanadpalota (Hungary) border crossing point
Traffic is resumed for cars through Nadlac II - Csanadpalota (Hungary) border crossing point.

The Romanian and Hungarian border authorities decided to resume traffic for cars through the Nadlac II - Csanadpalota Border Crossing Point (PTF), the General Inspectorate of Border Police (IGPF) informs on Friday. According to the IGPF, in the context of joint efforts to identify the best solutions to make traffic swifter through the western border crossing points, the Romanian and Hungarian authorities have decided to resume traffic for cars through the Nadlac II - Csanadpalota PTF. Moreover, also resumed was international traffic of persons and freight, for all means of transportation, through the Cenad and Salonta crossing points. Currently, at the border with Hungary, a number of 11 border crossing points are operational - 10 in under international regime for persons, cars and trucks, according to the specific categories for each crossing point and one for cross-border workers, namely the Sacuieni border crossing point. The activity at the border with Hungary is still temporarily suspended, totally or partially, at the Carei - railway crossing point, Satu Mare county and the Sacuieni point, Satu Mare county (except for cross-border workers). AGERPRES (RO - author: Georgiana Tanasescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

