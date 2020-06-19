 
Romaniapress.com

June 19, 2020

320 new SARS-CoV-2 cases take total to 23,400, 11 deaths in last 24 hours
Jun 19, 2020

320 new SARS-CoV-2 cases take total to 23,400, 11 deaths in last 24 hours.

Another 11 deaths due to the novel coronavirus have been registered in the last 24 hours, with the total number of those who died due to COVID-19 reaching 1,484, informs the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) on Friday. It is about 6 men and 5 women, aged between 50 and over 80 years, and 10 of the deaths are patients who had comorbidities. No comorbidities were reported for one death. The GCS adds that another 320 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been registered in Romania in the last 24 hours, reaching a total of 23,400 cases. 184 patients are admitted to intensive care. Among the people confirmed positively, 16,555 were declared cured and discharged from hospital, the GCS informs.AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Ghita, editors: Georgiana Tanasescu, Florin Marin; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

ALDE's Tariceanu: We must stop this COVID paranoia to ensure proper medical services to all ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) Chairman Calin Popescu Tariceanu on Friday stated in Buzau that the number of deaths recorded among the non-COVID patients during the state of emergency was larger than usual because these patients were discharged from the hospital to make room for the (...)

Forty Management Sells 30% of Retail Space in Residential Project for EUR1.3M Developer Forty Management, which is currently working on four mixed-use projects, has sold 30% of the retail space in Central District 4 Elemente in southeast Bucharest to an investment fund for EUR1.3 million.

Iohannis says fighting for Romania to get considerably more money under new EU budget President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that he wants a considerably larger amount for Romania in the next budget of the European Union and favourable implementation conditions for the country, announcing that a European Council summit will be held most likely in mid-July. "In the current (...)

Romania sees slight decrease in cinema admissions in 2019 The number of cinema tickets sold last year in Romania decreased by 1.6% compared to 2018, according to a report by the International Union of Cinemas (UNIC), quoted by News.ro. The European gross box office increased by 6.3% year-on-year in 2019, to EUR 7.2 billion. This is the second-highest (...)

Ioana Filipescu Stamboli Leaves Partner Position at Deloitte Executive Ioana Filipescu Stamboli has left Deloitte Romania after a four-year term. She led the group's M&A activity and was a partner on corporate finance.

ASSMB says 303 COVID-19 patients admitted to "Victor Babes" Hospital; 150 beds available The "Victor Babes" Infectious and Tropical Disease Hospital has 303 COVID-19 positive patients admitted, of whom 7 are in ICU, and there are 150 beds are available, a release of the Administration of Hospitals and Medical Services Bucharest (ASSMB) informs. "As a result of some (...)

Romania's former professional boxer Lucian Bute inducted into Quebec's sports hall of fame Romania's former IBF super-middleweight champion Lucian Bute will be inducted into the Quebec Sports Hall of Fame (Le Pantheon des sports du Quebec), Digisport.ro reported, quoting Journal de Montreal. The event will take place in the fall of 2021. "When I arrived (e.n. in Canada) in 2003, a (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |