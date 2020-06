Forty Management Sells 30% of Retail Space in Residential Project for EUR1.3M

Forty Management Sells 30% of Retail Space in Residential Project for EUR1.3M. Developer Forty Management, which is currently working on four mixed-use projects, has sold 30% of the retail space in Central District 4 Elemente in southeast Bucharest to an investment fund for EUR1.3 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]