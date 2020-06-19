 
ALDE's Tariceanu: We must stop this COVID paranoia to ensure proper medical services to all.

ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) Chairman Calin Popescu Tariceanu on Friday stated in Buzau that the number of deaths recorded among the non-COVID patients during the state of emergency was larger than usual because these patients were discharged from the hospital to make room for the COVID-19 patients, and that "we must stop this paranoia related to COVID and ensure proper medical services to all those in need." "There were decisions made in the medical field regarding the designation of the so-called COVID hospitals, which sent home all the other patients they had in care, to receive COVID patients. There were a lot of hospitals that were very much empty because there were no patients to take care of. In exchange, a lot of patients with serious chronic diseases, such as cancer, kidney disease, cardiovascular, diabetes, have died because they were not cared for. I was very shocked to hear the statement of the head of the College of Physicians, who said how many people died of diseases other than COVID. We tried to do good to treat those with COVID, but instead, the other patients were completely neglected. A huge mistake was made, the exclusive focus on COVID led to the neglect of the other patients, and this is a crime, the right to health is stipulated by the Constitution, so this madness and paranoia related to COVID must stop and we must ensure the best possible medical care for all those in need. It is a huge crime, and I believe that the time will come when some of those who made this decision will be held accountable," Tariceanu said. Asked about the situation of non-COVID deaths during the state of emergency, the Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru, on a short working visit to Focsani, said that the Ministry of Health has figures that "do not correspond to those of the physician." Also, Tariceanu claimed that the masks necessary for the population during this period, which should have been made available free of charge to the disadvantaged categories, will arrive "after the complete end of the COVID-19 epidemic." Calin Popescu Tariceanu on Friday paid a visit to Buzau, where he had a meeting with members of the ALDE Buzau county office and a regional meeting of the party where they evaluated the selection stage and nominations for the upcoming local elections. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Lepadatu, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

