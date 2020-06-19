 
Romaniapress.com

June 19, 2020

Iohannis says fighting for Romania to get considerably more money under new EU budget
Jun 19, 2020

Iohannis says fighting for Romania to get considerably more money under new EU budget.

President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that he wants a considerably larger amount for Romania in the next budget of the European Union and favourable implementation conditions for the country, announcing that a European Council summit will be held most likely in mid-July. "In the current budget, Romania was entitled to 44 billion euros. I and the entire Romanian team are fighting to get a considerably higher amount for the next budget and we are also fighting to get favourable implementation conditions for Romania. That means money for economic development, for health, for the environment, for highways and railways, for water and sewage, for education, for renewable energy and many other things. I think it is obvious that Romania needs money to catch up with the average EU. That is our ambition, and we will continue to meet in person at the European Council summit, probably in mid-July, when I continue to get involved in order to get as much as possible for Romania from the European Union," Iohannis told a news briefing at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. He added that after the summit of the council, the member states' leaders agreed to discuss the multiannual budget and the recovery fund, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic all in one. He said more talks were needed. "On the other hand, it was seen today in the videoconference that there is still a lot of discussion needed to put everything in order. Not everyone is clear yet how the final amount for the recovery fund should be approached and we also need to discuss that as well as the conditions under which these amounts can be granted," he said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

MAE: Hungarian Minister Szijjarto's reaction regarding new crossing point between Romania, Hungary unjustified The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) on Friday informed that it "took note with great surprise of the completely unjustified, disproportionate and out of context" reaction of the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Peter Szijjarto, posted on his Facebook page, regarding a (...)

ForMin Aurescu on Romania, Hungary relation: We mustn't let our different perspectives on history affect us today Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu on Friday said he told his Hungarian counterpart, Szijjarto Peter, at their recent meeting in Bucharest, that it's very important for Romania and Hungary to not let their "different perspectives on history" affect their bilateral relationship (...)

ForMin Aurescu on National Defence Strategy: We are not saying Russia is an enemy state Romania is not saying that Russia is "an enemy state," but only that this country, "has been acted aggressively in recent years," Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Friday. The head of the Romanian diplomacy participated in the online debate organised by the US (...)

President Iohannis attends European Council meeting: More money for cohesion,agriculture policy in future EU budget President Klaus Iohannis on Friday participated in the European Council meeting, in a videoconference system, in which context he insisted that Romania needs to receive the largest possible allocations under the cohesion and rural development policy, in the future EU budget. The meeting focused (...)

Passengers entering Romania through Henri Coanda Airport can fill in epidemiological statement online The passengers who are entering Romania through the Bucharest Henri Coanda International Airport have at their disposal, as of 19 June, an online questionnaire to electronically fill in their epidemiological statement, the Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Ministry (MTIC) informs on (...)

ALDE's Tariceanu: We must stop this COVID paranoia to ensure proper medical services to all ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) Chairman Calin Popescu Tariceanu on Friday stated in Buzau that the number of deaths recorded among the non-COVID patients during the state of emergency was larger than usual because these patients were discharged from the hospital to make room for the (...)

Forty Management Sells 30% of Retail Space in Residential Project for EUR1.3M Developer Forty Management, which is currently working on four mixed-use projects, has sold 30% of the retail space in Central District 4 Elemente in southeast Bucharest to an investment fund for EUR1.3 million.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |