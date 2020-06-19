Passengers entering Romania through Henri Coanda Airport can fill in epidemiological statement online

Passengers entering Romania through Henri Coanda Airport can fill in epidemiological statement online. The passengers who are entering Romania through the Bucharest Henri Coanda International Airport have at their disposal, as of 19 June, an online questionnaire to electronically fill in their epidemiological statement, the Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Ministry (MTIC) informs on Friday. According to the same source, this measure is necessary to limit the spreading of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and to reduce the negative effects worldwide caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. "Passengers can fill in, on any electronic device connected to the internet, the data of the sworn statement requested by the platform, in order to be processed so the public health directorates can establish the measures which are required. In order to streamline the passenger flow, the data can be conveyed at any time to the DSP points in the airport, advisable even together with the planning of the trip to Romania,", the release mentions. The Transport Ministry mentions that by using the app, the waiting time on the arrival flow is reduced, thus, the traffic of passengers returning from abroad is swifter. "The web form also allows the verification of the correctness of the data filled in by passengers, ensuring thus the protection of the citizens and airport staff. The https://chestionar.stsisp.ro platform was developed by specialists with the Special Telecommunications Service, together with the IT team of the non-governmental organization Citizen Next, at the request of the Bucharest Airports National Company, a company under the coordination of the Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Ministry," the release mentions. The Transport Ministry mentions that, for now, the app is available only at the Bucharest Henri Coanda International Airport and can be accessed on the www.bucharestairports.ro.website. AGERPRES (RO - author: Nicoleta Banciulea, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]