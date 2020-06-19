MAE: Hungarian Minister Szijjarto's reaction regarding new crossing point between Romania, Hungary unjustified

MAE: Hungarian Minister Szijjarto's reaction regarding new crossing point between Romania, Hungary unjustified. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) on Friday informed that it "took note with great surprise of the completely unjustified, disproportionate and out of context" reaction of the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Peter Szijjarto, posted on his Facebook page, regarding a constitutionality challenge filed by the President of Romania with the Romanian Constitutional Court in respect to the Law on the opening by the Romanian Government of diplomatic negotiations for concluding an agreement with Hungary on the opening of the international border crossing point Beba Veche (Romania)-Kubekhaza (Hungary). The MAE labelled as "unacceptable and disrespectful the language that the Hungarian dignitary used in reference to the Romanian head of state". "The decision of the President of Romania to file a constitutionality challenge with the Constitutional Court in relation to the Law on the opening by the Romanian Government of diplomatic negotiations for concluding an agreement with Hungary on the opening of the international border crossing Beba Veche (Romania)-Kubekhaza (Hungary) has nothing to do with the actual opening of the border crossing point and is in no way directed against Hungary or the Hungarian minority in Romania," the Ministry said. At the same time, the MAE emphasizes that this decision is, in fact, "based on the need to comply with the constitutional provisions regarding the separation of powers in the state, because, according to the Romanian law, the initiative to start negotiations for an international agreement belongs exclusively to the Executive and it cannot be decided through any law." "More than once, the Romanian side reiterated its sincere interested in building a genuine relationship of good neighbourliness and cooperation for the mutual benefit of our citizens, regardless of ethnicity. In fact, the Romanian Government's standpoint of May 2020 regarding this legislative proposal explicitly mentions the intention at the Executive level to take the usual steps, according to the applicable norms and current practice, in order to consult the competent authorities on the initiative to conclude an agreement with the Hungarian side in order to open the Beba Veche (Romania)-Kubekhaza (Hungary) border crossing point," says MAE. "The removal from the context of the real intentions of the Romanian side also indicates the manifest lack of adequate information and documentation of the Hungarian side regarding the motivation of the notification of unconstitutionality, which is otherwise publicly available," said the same source. "The President of Romania intentionally harms the cooperation between Hungarians and Romanians when he hinders the establishment of a new border crossing point, the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade wrote on his Facebook page on Friday," reported the MTI news agency, quoted by hirado.hu. Peter Szijjarto's reaction came after Klaus Iohannis filed a constitutionality challenge with the Constitutional Court against the law on the establishment of a new border crossing point between Kubekhaza and Beba Veche, a law that has already been passed. "Unfortunately, the President of Romania is an extremist anti-Hungarian politician," Peter Szijjarto wrote on his Facebook page. Klaus Iohannis "constantly involves Hungary and the Hungarian government in the Romanian election campaign," added the head of Hungarian diplomacy, who added that by his decision, the Romanian head of state "intentionally harms the cooperation between Hungarians and Romanians," hampering a cause important for both the Hungarian and the Romanian people. The Hungarian Foreign Minister stressed that the border crossing points between the two states are important not only symbolically, but also in practice, bringing communities on both sides of the border closer and making the daily lives of those living in the border area easier. "To veto the establishment of a new border crossing means nothing more and nothing less than deliberately impeding the rapprochement between the two nations," said Peter Szijjarto. He stressed that the Hungarian government still wants to develop bilateral relations, as this is also in the interest of Hungarians living in Transylvania and the Szeklerland. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

