ForMin Aurescu on Romania, Hungary relation: We mustn't let our different perspectives on history affect us today.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu on Friday said he told his Hungarian counterpart, Szijjarto Peter, at their recent meeting in Bucharest, that it's very important for Romania and Hungary to not let their "different perspectives on history" affect their bilateral relationship today. Aurescu talked about the relation between Romania and Hungary relationship on the occasion of an online debate organised by the American think-tank Center for European Political Analysis (CEPA). He also spoke about his meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto Peter. "We agreed that we can have different approaches to history, we can see it from different angles, but the important thing is not to let these different perspectives affect our bilateral relationship today, in a conflictual way. We can respect each other's approaches. This was my main message - not to worsen the bilateral relationship for these reasons, because the past is the past, we have to look to the future, to develop our strategic partnership, which is what we want in Romania. We have been strategic partners since 2002, we have consistent trade exchanges, we have a lot in common in the region and we want to develop this relationship in a positive way," Aurescu pointed out on Friday. Also, the Minister of Foreign Affairs was asked, during the online debate, about the economic development programmes developed by Budapest in certain regions of Romania. "We want to make an agreement to establish the parameters of this programme. In order to be acceptable to Romania, this programme should fall under EU competition and state aid law, be non-discriminatory and be applicable to all Romanian citizens, regardless of their ethnic origin, and to be applied on the entire territory of Romania, not only in a part of Romania. We have the promise of the Hungarian side that we will receive a draft of the agreement, in order to start the negotiations," said the head of the Romanian diplomacy. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia)