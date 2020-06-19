 
Romaniapress.com

June 19, 2020

ForMin Aurescu on Romania, Hungary relation: We mustn't let our different perspectives on history affect us today
Jun 19, 2020

ForMin Aurescu on Romania, Hungary relation: We mustn't let our different perspectives on history affect us today.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu on Friday said he told his Hungarian counterpart, Szijjarto Peter, at their recent meeting in Bucharest, that it's very important for Romania and Hungary to not let their "different perspectives on history" affect their bilateral relationship today. Aurescu talked about the relation between Romania and Hungary relationship on the occasion of an online debate organised by the American think-tank Center for European Political Analysis (CEPA). He also spoke about his meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto Peter. "We agreed that we can have different approaches to history, we can see it from different angles, but the important thing is not to let these different perspectives affect our bilateral relationship today, in a conflictual way. We can respect each other's approaches. This was my main message - not to worsen the bilateral relationship for these reasons, because the past is the past, we have to look to the future, to develop our strategic partnership, which is what we want in Romania. We have been strategic partners since 2002, we have consistent trade exchanges, we have a lot in common in the region and we want to develop this relationship in a positive way," Aurescu pointed out on Friday. Also, the Minister of Foreign Affairs was asked, during the online debate, about the economic development programmes developed by Budapest in certain regions of Romania. "We want to make an agreement to establish the parameters of this programme. In order to be acceptable to Romania, this programme should fall under EU competition and state aid law, be non-discriminatory and be applicable to all Romanian citizens, regardless of their ethnic origin, and to be applied on the entire territory of Romania, not only in a part of Romania. We have the promise of the Hungarian side that we will receive a draft of the agreement, in order to start the negotiations," said the head of the Romanian diplomacy. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

MAE: Hungarian Minister Szijjarto's reaction regarding new crossing point between Romania, Hungary unjustified The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) on Friday informed that it "took note with great surprise of the completely unjustified, disproportionate and out of context" reaction of the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Peter Szijjarto, posted on his Facebook page, regarding a (...)

ForMin Aurescu on National Defence Strategy: We are not saying Russia is an enemy state Romania is not saying that Russia is "an enemy state," but only that this country, "has been acted aggressively in recent years," Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Friday. The head of the Romanian diplomacy participated in the online debate organised by the US (...)

President Iohannis attends European Council meeting: More money for cohesion,agriculture policy in future EU budget President Klaus Iohannis on Friday participated in the European Council meeting, in a videoconference system, in which context he insisted that Romania needs to receive the largest possible allocations under the cohesion and rural development policy, in the future EU budget. The meeting focused (...)

Passengers entering Romania through Henri Coanda Airport can fill in epidemiological statement online The passengers who are entering Romania through the Bucharest Henri Coanda International Airport have at their disposal, as of 19 June, an online questionnaire to electronically fill in their epidemiological statement, the Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Ministry (MTIC) informs on (...)

ALDE's Tariceanu: We must stop this COVID paranoia to ensure proper medical services to all ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) Chairman Calin Popescu Tariceanu on Friday stated in Buzau that the number of deaths recorded among the non-COVID patients during the state of emergency was larger than usual because these patients were discharged from the hospital to make room for the (...)

Forty Management Sells 30% of Retail Space in Residential Project for EUR1.3M Developer Forty Management, which is currently working on four mixed-use projects, has sold 30% of the retail space in Central District 4 Elemente in southeast Bucharest to an investment fund for EUR1.3 million.

Iohannis says fighting for Romania to get considerably more money under new EU budget President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that he wants a considerably larger amount for Romania in the next budget of the European Union and favourable implementation conditions for the country, announcing that a European Council summit will be held most likely in mid-July. "In the current (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |