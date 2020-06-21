President Iohannis: Romania needs to receive the largest possible allocations under the cohesion and rural development policy, in the future EU budget
Jun 21, 2020
President Iohannis: Romania needs to receive the largest possible allocations under the cohesion and rural development policy, in the future EU budget.
President Klaus Iohannis on Friday participated in the European Council meeting, in a videoconference system, in which context he insisted that Romania needs to receive the largest possible allocations under the cohesion and rural development policy, in the future EU budget. The meeting focused (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]