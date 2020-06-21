Romania's GDP and population incomes have grown strongly in the last three years, but Western Europe wants us poor and with cheap labor



Romania's GDP and population incomes have grown strongly in the last three years, but Western Europe wants us poor and with cheap labor.

By Constantin Radut Since the left-wing forces took power in 2016, Romania's economy has had the strongest development rate of all EU member states. This was reflected in both GDP growth and household incomes and consumption and investment expenditures. Between 2016 and 2019, GDP per capita, (...)