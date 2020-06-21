Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 12 to 1,512

Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 12 to 1,512. Another 12 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 1,512, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday. "Between 20.06.2020 (10:00hrs) and 21.06.2020 (10:00hrs), there have been 12 deaths (8 men and 4 women) recorded of patients infected with the novel coronavirus, who were admitted to hospitals in Arges, Galati, Sibiu, Suceava and Vrancea," the quoted source informs. Of these, one death was recorded in the 50-59 age category, 2 deaths in the 60-69 age category, 6 in the 70-79 age category and 3 deaths in persons aged over 80. According to the GCS, all deaths are from patients who had comorbidities.