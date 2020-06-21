Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 315 to 24,045

Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 315 to 24,045. Another 315 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been reported in Romania since the last information, bringing the total case count to 24,045, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Sunday. As many as 195 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. Of the people confirmed positive, 16,911 have been declared cured and discharged. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]