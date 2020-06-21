MAE takes steps with German authorities,company in Rheda-Wiedenbruck regarding Romanian workers infected with COVID-19

MAE takes steps with German authorities,company in Rheda-Wiedenbruck regarding Romanian workers infected with COVID-19. The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) mentions that representatives of the Consulate General of Romania in Bonn have taken, as a matter of urgency, steps with the local authorities and the meat processing company in Rheda-Wiedenbruck locality, to request for measures to be taken regarding the management of the situation created and to obtain additional information on the citizenship, identity and health status of the persons infected with COVID-19. A MAE release sent to AGERPRES on Sunday shows that, so far, at the level of the Consulate General of Romania in Bonn, no requests for consular assistance have been received on behalf of the Romanian citizens who carry out their activity within the respective company. Furthermore, according to the preliminary information provided by the consular office, so far, according to the testing performed, a number of 1,300 workers have tested positive for COVID-19, and approximately 7,000 people have been placed in quarantine. All quarantined workers are provided with food and other necessities. The MAE showed that, in this context, Romania's Consul General in Bonn went, on 18 June, to the headquarters of the company in question for clarifications regarding the situation of the Romanian workers. The company representatives mentioned that approximately 50 percent of the persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus are Romanian citizens (the data to be confirmed by the Public Health Department, after the completion of the analysis of all tests performed), and the company management, together with the local authorities, decided to temporary suspend the activity. Moreover, the authorities of Gutersloch district took measures to isolate the affected area, and if the situation resulting from the testing requires so, measures shall be taken to institute quarantine on the entire territory of the district. The MAE mentions that, due to the development of the situation, on Sunday, a meeting shall he held at the level of land authorities, which will also be attended by representatives of the Consulate General of Romania in Bonn. On Sunday, the consular office has been notified that 17 Romanian citizens left the quarantine location, and the local authorities have taken steps to identify them. According to the MAE, on 11 May, the Consul General of Romania in Bonn made another trip to the same company to check the situation of some Romanian workers, as a result of articles published in the media regarding the case of some Romanian citizens whose identity documents would be have been withheld by the employer. At that date, the employer reported that 6,000 Romanian citizens were working for the company in question, and, at that time, there were no suspicions regarding the existence of cases of infection with the novel coronavirus among the workers of the respective company. The Consulate General of Romania in Bonn is in touch with the company representatives and local authorities and, it is ready to provide consular assistance, according to the legal remits and with the strict observance of the measures adopted by the German authorities in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the MAE mentions. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]