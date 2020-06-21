 
Romaniapress.com

June 21, 2020

MAE takes steps with German authorities,company in Rheda-Wiedenbruck regarding Romanian workers infected with COVID-19
Jun 21, 2020

MAE takes steps with German authorities,company in Rheda-Wiedenbruck regarding Romanian workers infected with COVID-19.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) mentions that representatives of the Consulate General of Romania in Bonn have taken, as a matter of urgency, steps with the local authorities and the meat processing company in Rheda-Wiedenbruck locality, to request for measures to be taken regarding the management of the situation created and to obtain additional information on the citizenship, identity and health status of the persons infected with COVID-19. A MAE release sent to AGERPRES on Sunday shows that, so far, at the level of the Consulate General of Romania in Bonn, no requests for consular assistance have been received on behalf of the Romanian citizens who carry out their activity within the respective company. Furthermore, according to the preliminary information provided by the consular office, so far, according to the testing performed, a number of 1,300 workers have tested positive for COVID-19, and approximately 7,000 people have been placed in quarantine. All quarantined workers are provided with food and other necessities. The MAE showed that, in this context, Romania's Consul General in Bonn went, on 18 June, to the headquarters of the company in question for clarifications regarding the situation of the Romanian workers. The company representatives mentioned that approximately 50 percent of the persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus are Romanian citizens (the data to be confirmed by the Public Health Department, after the completion of the analysis of all tests performed), and the company management, together with the local authorities, decided to temporary suspend the activity. Moreover, the authorities of Gutersloch district took measures to isolate the affected area, and if the situation resulting from the testing requires so, measures shall be taken to institute quarantine on the entire territory of the district. The MAE mentions that, due to the development of the situation, on Sunday, a meeting shall he held at the level of land authorities, which will also be attended by representatives of the Consulate General of Romania in Bonn. On Sunday, the consular office has been notified that 17 Romanian citizens left the quarantine location, and the local authorities have taken steps to identify them. According to the MAE, on 11 May, the Consul General of Romania in Bonn made another trip to the same company to check the situation of some Romanian workers, as a result of articles published in the media regarding the case of some Romanian citizens whose identity documents would be have been withheld by the employer. At that date, the employer reported that 6,000 Romanian citizens were working for the company in question, and, at that time, there were no suspicions regarding the existence of cases of infection with the novel coronavirus among the workers of the respective company. The Consulate General of Romania in Bonn is in touch with the company representatives and local authorities and, it is ready to provide consular assistance, according to the legal remits and with the strict observance of the measures adopted by the German authorities in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the MAE mentions. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - editor: Rodica State)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 12 to 1,512 Another 12 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 1,512, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday. "Between 20.06.2020 (10:00hrs) and 21.06.2020 (10:00hrs), there have been 12 deaths (8 men (...)

GCS: Romania's COVID-19 case count increases to 24.045 Another 315 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been reported in Romania since the last information, bringing the total case count to 24,045, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Sunday. As many as 195 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. Of the people (...)

Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 315 to 24,045 Another 315 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been reported in Romania since the last information, bringing the total case count to 24,045, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Sunday. As many as 195 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. Of the people (...)

40 award-winning films from around the world and over 224,000 views on Astra Film Online The home audience has so far had the chance to watch, in just two months, 40 remarkable films from around the world on Astra Film Online, according to a press release issued by the organizers. “Non-fiction films made following unique directorial visions have authentically and courageously (...)

PwC's COVID-19 CFO Pulse: New products and services are needed for economic recovery, say 63% of CFOs Almost 60% of the CFOs are concerned about the possibility of a new wave of infection, but equally make plans for restoring or enhancing revenue streams affected by the crisis, according to the latest edition of PwC’s COVID-19 CFO Pulse. So, to rebuild revenue streams, 63% are planning new (...)

EY Romania receives the accreditation of UiPath Services Network for automation project development services EY Romania becomes the first USN certified partner in Eastern Europe in delivering hyper-automation solutions for companies EY Romania has obtained a new accreditation from UiPath for process automation services and becomes the first UiPath Services Network (USN) certified partner in Eastern (...)

Romania's GDP and population incomes have grown strongly in the last three years, but Western Europe wants us poor and with cheap labor By Constantin Radut Since the left-wing forces took power in 2016, Romania's economy has had the strongest development rate of all EU member states. This was reflected in both GDP growth and household incomes and consumption and investment expenditures. Between 2016 and 2019, GDP per capita, (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |