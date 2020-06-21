Code Orange for accentuated atmospheric instability in 33 counties,until Monday morning;Code Yellow valid until Wednesday

Code Orange for accentuated atmospheric instability in 33 counties,until Monday morning;Code Yellow valid until Wednesday. The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued on Sunday a Code Orange advisory for accentuated atmospheric instability in 33 counties, valid until Monday morning, and two Code Yellow warnings valid for the next few days. The Code Orange advisory is valid from Sunday, 10:00hrs until Monday, 06:00hrs, in almost the entire country except the counties of Caras-Severin, Gorj, Valcea, Giurgiu, Mehedinti, Dolj, Olt, Teleorman and Bucharest City. According to meteorologists, on Sunday afternoon (21 June), as well as during the night of Sunday to Monday (21/22 June), in Moldavia, Maramures, Transylvania, Crisana and, locally, in Banat, Dobrogea and Muntenia, there will be periods of torrential rains and water quantities will exceed 40 l/sqm and, on small areas, 50-80 l/sqm. Wind intensifications, storms, thunders and hail will also be reported. Moreover, as of Sunday, 10:00hrs until Monday, 10:00hrs, the counties of Caras-Severin, Gorj, Valcea, Giurgiu, Bucharest City and, partially, Constanta, Tulcea and Mehedinti will be placed under a Code Yellow. In the mentioned interval, in most parts of the country, there will be periods of accentuated atmospheric instability, with thunders, torrential downpours, hail and storms. The water quantities will exceed 20-25 l/sqm and, on small areas, 40-50 l/sqm. Also, as of Monday, 10:00hrs until Wednesday, at 10:00hrs, a Code Yellow advisory of temporary accentuated atmospheric instability across the country enters force, to bring frequent thunders, torrential rains, hail and storms. The water quantities will exceed 25-30 l/sqm and, on small areas, 40 - 60 l/sqm. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Nicoleta Gherasi; EN - editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]