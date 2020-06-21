PwC’s COVID-19 CFO Pulse: New products and services are needed for economic recovery, say 63% of CFOs



Almost 60% of the CFOs are concerned about the possibility of a new wave of infection, but equally make plans for restoring or enhancing revenue streams affected by the crisis, according to the latest edition of PwC’s COVID-19 CFO Pulse. So, to rebuild revenue streams, 63% are planning new (...)