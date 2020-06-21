 
Romaniapress.com

June 21, 2020

PwC’s COVID-19 CFO Pulse: New products and services are needed for economic recovery, say 63% of CFOs
Jun 21, 2020

PwC’s COVID-19 CFO Pulse: New products and services are needed for economic recovery, say 63% of CFOs.

Almost 60% of the CFOs are concerned about the possibility of a new wave of infection, but equally make plans for restoring or enhancing revenue streams affected by the crisis, according to the latest edition of PwC’s COVID-19 CFO Pulse. So, to rebuild revenue streams, 63% are planning new (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 12 to 1,512 Another 12 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 1,512, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday. "Between 20.06.2020 (10:00hrs) and 21.06.2020 (10:00hrs), there have been 12 deaths (8 men (...)

GCS: Romania's COVID-19 case count increases to 24.045 Another 315 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been reported in Romania since the last information, bringing the total case count to 24,045, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Sunday. As many as 195 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. Of the people (...)

Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 315 to 24,045 Another 315 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been reported in Romania since the last information, bringing the total case count to 24,045, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Sunday. As many as 195 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. Of the people (...)

40 award-winning films from around the world and over 224,000 views on Astra Film Online The home audience has so far had the chance to watch, in just two months, 40 remarkable films from around the world on Astra Film Online, according to a press release issued by the organizers. “Non-fiction films made following unique directorial visions have authentically and courageously (...)

EY Romania receives the accreditation of UiPath Services Network for automation project development services EY Romania becomes the first USN certified partner in Eastern Europe in delivering hyper-automation solutions for companies EY Romania has obtained a new accreditation from UiPath for process automation services and becomes the first UiPath Services Network (USN) certified partner in Eastern (...)

Romania's GDP and population incomes have grown strongly in the last three years, but Western Europe wants us poor and with cheap labor By Constantin Radut Since the left-wing forces took power in 2016, Romania's economy has had the strongest development rate of all EU member states. This was reflected in both GDP growth and household incomes and consumption and investment expenditures. Between 2016 and 2019, GDP per capita, (...)

MAE takes steps with German authorities,company in Rheda-Wiedenbruck regarding Romanian workers infected with COVID-19 The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) mentions that representatives of the Consulate General of Romania in Bonn have taken, as a matter of urgency, steps with the local authorities and the meat processing company in Rheda-Wiedenbruck locality, to request for measures to be taken regarding the (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |