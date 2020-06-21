Exports of grain up 42.5pct, January - March 2020

Exports of grain up 42.5pct, January - March 2020. In Q 1 of 2020, Romania exported grains worth 822.4 million euro by 42.5 percent more compared to the same period of last year, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). On the other hand, imports of grain and grain-based foods amounted to 167.6 million euro (plus 38 percent), resulting in a surplus of 654.8 million euro. Exports of wheat and meslin totaled 329.054 million euro, representing 40 percent of total grain exports, and corn 438.615 million euro (53.3 percent of the total). In the mentioned period, grain amounting to 201.5 million euro was exported to the countries of the European Union. The main destinations were France (35.2 million euro), Spain (26 million euro) and Italy (25.5 million euro). In terms of imports from EU countries, they totaled 154.6 million euro and came mainly from Hungary (grain imports of 71.1 million euro), Bulgaria (36.1 million euro) and France (30 million euro). AGERPRES (RO - editor: Nicoleta Gherasi, EN - editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]