Romania is second-to-last on EU funds absorption rate

Romania is second-to-last on EU funds absorption rate. Romania has absorbed only 29% of the EUR 30.9 billion structural and cohesion funds earmarked for the country under the 2014-2020 multiannual financial framework, as of February 2020. Meanwhile, the average absorption rate in the EU was 37.7%, according to the Fiscal Council, quoted by Ziarul (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]