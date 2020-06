Romania to invest EUR 1 bln EU funds in natural gas distribution

Romania to invest EUR 1 bln EU funds in natural gas distribution. Romania will invest EUR 1 billion from the European Union’s budget over the next seven years to expand the natural gas distribution networks, prime minister Ludovic Orban announced, Economica.net reported. Only 35% of the country’s population has access to the gas distribution network, compared (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]