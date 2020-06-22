RO Fiscal Council expects 7.3-8.2% of GDP public deficit for 10% pension hike

RO Fiscal Council expects 7.3-8.2% of GDP public deficit for 10% pension hike. The public deficit would “not insignificantly” decrease to 7.3-8.2% of GDP under the scenario of a 10% pension hike this September, according to Daniel Daianu, head of the Fiscal Council, Economica.net reported. This scenario is increasingly likely, as Government officials have introduced it as (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]