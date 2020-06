RTPR Counsel Poliana Gogu-Naum wins another Rising Star award

RTPR Counsel Poliana Gogu-Naum wins another Rising Star award. Poliana Gogu-Naum, Counsel at RTPR law firm, wins a new Rising Star award in Banking and Finance for Romania. This honour was granted by Legal Media Group’s Expert Guides, a legal editorial trust that is part of the Euromoney group. Last year, Poliana was awarded Rising Star for Romania at... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]