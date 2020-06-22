RO health minister says coronavirus community transmission is accelerating
The authorities can currently manage the increase in the number of coronavirus cases but community transmission is accelerating, health minister Nelu Tătaru told local television station Digi 24. He explained the country was “approaching a period when we would see the doubling or tripling of (...)
