Over 650 Romanians infected with COVID-19 at slaughterhouse in Germany
Jun 22, 2020
Over 650 Romanians infected with COVID-19 at slaughterhouse in Germany.
At least 650 Romanian workers at the biggest slaughterhouse in Germany are infected with COVID-19. They represent more than half of the total infection cases reported at the Tönnies meat processing factory, located in north-western Germany, in the Renania de Nord-Westfalia region, according to (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]