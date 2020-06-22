 
June 22, 2020

New relaxation stage in RO might be deferred as number of infection cases remains high
Jun 22, 2020

New relaxation stage in RO might be deferred as number of infection cases remains high.

The epidemiological situation might force the Romanian authorities to defer the next relaxation stage, scheduled for July 1, the head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU) Raed Arafat told Digi24 TV channel. "It is possible to postpone the next phase of relaxation. It is possible, (...)

