Unilever Turnover Tops RON1B First Time In 25 Years

Unilever Turnover Tops RON1B First Time In 25 Years. Unilever South Central Europe, a giant feeding almost all stores in Romania with food, personal and home care products, reported a turnover of RON1 billion in 2019, 5% higher than in 2018, per data provided by the Anglo-Dutch Unilever (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]