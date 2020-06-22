Germany calls on Romanian Consular Office in Bonn for support on Rheda-Wiedenbruck workers

Germany calls on Romanian Consular Office in Bonn for support on Rheda-Wiedenbruck workers. Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) reported on Sunday evening that the German officials of the North Rhine-Westphalia land had requested support from the Romanian Consular Office for the management of the situation of Romanian workers at a meat processing company in Rheda -Wiedenbruck, where over 1,300 people tested positive for COVID-19. "A working meeting of the state officials took place today, coordinated by the prime minister of the land and attended by the local Minister of Labour, Health and Social Dialogue Karl-Josef Laumann, district administrator Sven-Georg Adenauer, coordinator of the emergency management committee Thomas Kuhlbusch, representatives of the local administrations, the Department of Public Health and the Consul General of Romania in Bonn. At the meeting, the German local administration officials confirmed that all persons in quarantine have the necessary goods, food and hygiene products provided to them. At the same time, the officials will conduct checks to identify possible deviations from the health safety rules at the slaughterhouse and, if necessary, penalties will be imposed," according to MAE. Also, according to figures provided by the German local authorities, 5,899 people have been tested so far, of whom 1,331 tested positive for COVID-19. The Department of Public Health is to communicate updated official data as soon as all persons working with the company are tested. The representatives of the consular office reiterated the request to receive the official figures of the infected Romanian citizens, as well as the identification data of the 17 Romanian citizens who left quarantine on Saturday, with the German side saying that they will be sent as soon as possible. MAE mentions that, according to the information communicated by the local authorities, a decision was made to partially isolate the city in question, with law enforcement deployed to the area to ensure that the people who tested positive, as well as those waiting for the test result do not leave house or the quarantine area. At the same time, the German authorities requested the Romanian Consular Office support for appointing a representative to attend future meetings organised by the local administrations to manage the situation and urged the Consular Office to identify healthcare staff among the community of Romanian citizens to assist the efforts of local authorities, taking into account language barriers. After the meeting, the consul general of Romania in Bonn had a meeting with Romanian workers with the company in question and from other employers, recommending them to follow the measures imposed by the authorities. MAE also mentions that, so far, no requests for consular assistance at the level of the Romanian Consulate General in Bonn have been received from any of the Romanian citizens who carry out their activity with the said company. The Consulate General of Romania in Bonn keeps in touch with local authorities, company representatives and Romanian citizens, and is prepared to provide consular assistance, according to the legal remit and in strict compliance with the measures adopted by the German authorities in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, MAE shows. MAE said on Sunday morning that representatives of the Romanian Consulate General in Bonn had taken, as a matter of urgency, steps with the local authorities and the meat processing company in Rheda-Wiedenbruck to request measures to be taken to manage the situation, while obtaining additional information on the citizenship, identity and health status of persons infected with the novel coronavirus. On Saturday, the consular office was notified that 17 Romanian citizens had left the quarantine location and the local authorities were taking steps to identify them. AGERPRES (RO - author: Marius Fratila, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

NATO Deputy SecGen: Pandemic has amplified existing security risks, letting guard down would be a mistake The novel coronavirus pandemic "has not removed, but has rather amplified the already existing security risks", and "letting the guard down at such a time would be a serious mistake", NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana told a a video conference with Romanian (...)



Transport Minister Bode: Deadline for M5 metro line cannot be met The deadline assumed unforced by entrepreneurs, consultants and beneficiaries for the commissioning of the Drumul Taberei metro with passengers - namely 30 June, 2020 - cannot be met, the specialists being the ones who will decide when the M5 metro line will be put into operation, said on (...)



webRelease: Deloitte Romania has appointed Radu Dumitrescu Partner-in-Charge of the Financial Advisory practice Deloitte Romania has appointed Radu Dumitrescu Partner-in-Charge of the Financial Advisory practice, effective as of June 2020. In his new role, Radu Dumitrescu will coordinate the transaction support and reorganization services teams, the corporate finance advisory experts, the forensic (...)



FITS first online edition reaches over 200,000 single visitors, 800,000 views The first special online edition of the Sibiu International Theater Festival "Power to Believe / Empowered", which ended on Sunday evening, registered 217,918 single visitors and 804,328 views in over 10 days, the organizers announced on Monday in a press release. "The Sibiu (...)



Net Assets of Investment Funds in Romania Grow 6.6% in May The net assets of the 220 domestic and foreign open-end and closed-end investment funds operating in Romania grew 6.6% on the month in May, to RON42.3 billion (EUR8.7 billion), and declined 15% since the beginning of the year, the Association of Fund Administrators said (...)



GCS: Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 246 to 24.291 Another 246 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been reported in Romania since the previous information, bringing the total case count to 24,291, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Monday. As many as 195 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. Of the (...)



Romanian Banking Sector Shed 380 Units, 585 Employees in the Past Year The Romanian banking system closed 380 units and agencies and 585 employees have left the system by the end of the first quarter of 2020 compared with the same period last year.

