Baccalaureate exam starts in Romania with special COVID-19 safety precautions

Baccalaureate exam starts in Romania with special COVID-19 safety precautions. The first session of the Baccalaureate national exam started on Monday, June 22, in Romania, for more than 155,000 high school graduates. And, similar to the National Evaluation exam organized last week for the eighth-graders in the country, the authorities have prepared special measures for (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]