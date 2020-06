Impuls Leasing Expects To Finance RON960M Worth Of Assets In 2020, Down 35% Vs 2019

Impuls Leasing Expects To Finance RON960M Worth Of Assets In 2020, Down 35% Vs 2019. Financial leasing firm Impuls Leasing, the local subsidiary of Austria’s Impuls Leasing Group, expects to finance assets worth RON960 million in 2020, down nearly 35% from 2019, per company data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]