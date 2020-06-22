Transport Minister Bode: Deadline for M5 metro line cannot be metThe deadline assumed unforced by entrepreneurs, consultants and beneficiaries for the commissioning of the Drumul Taberei metro with passengers - namely 30 June, 2020 - cannot be met, the specialists being the ones who will decide when the M5 metro line will be put into operation, said on (...)
Net Assets of Investment Funds in Romania Grow 6.6% in MayThe net assets of the 220 domestic and foreign open-end and closed-end investment funds operating in Romania grew 6.6% on the month in May, to RON42.3 billion (EUR8.7 billion), and declined 15% since the beginning of the year, the Association of Fund Administrators said (...)
GCS: Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 246 to 24.291Another 246 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been reported in Romania since the previous information, bringing the total case count to 24,291, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Monday. As many as 195 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. Of the (...)