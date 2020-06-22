Pain Plaisir Invests EUR160,000 In Relocating Its Bakery In Bucharest’s Dorobanti Area

Pain Plaisir Invests EUR160,000 In Relocating Its Bakery In Bucharest’s Dorobanti Area. Pain Plaisir, a business established seven years ago by two Romanians and one British, has announced the completion of works to relocate its bakery in Bucharest’s Dorobanti area to a new space located in the same area in Bucharest, following an investment of EUR160,000 covered from its own (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]